Canadiens: First Line Duty And Bronze for Kapanen, Disappointment For Slafkovsky

As for Kapanen, he spent 16:23 on the ice and showed no sign of rust whatsoever despite not having played since the Canadiens’ last game before the break on February 4th against the Winnipeg Jets. He was credited with a single shot, but he hit the post twice, and while those don’t count as shots, he was so very close to finding the back of the net. He was on the ice for Finland’s first goal, right there at the front of the net, creating havoc. He also played on the Finns’ second power play and created a scoring chance. There’s no denying that he made the most of the opportunity he was given in this game, and he showed his country what they missed out on when he stayed on the bench in the other games.