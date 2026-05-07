Canadiens Suffer Game 1 Defeat As Opportunistic Sabres Draw First Blood

The Buffalo Sabres won their first duel with the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 4-2.
After what seemed like a very long wait for everyone in town, well, in both towns, the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres finally kicked off in the state of New York on Wednesday night. As expected, there was plenty of speed, plenty of skills, and plenty of attacking play.
Martin St-Louis wasted no time in showing that he wanted to get his top line back together, having Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky take the series’ opening faceoff. It didn’t exactly start the way the coach would have hoped, but throughout the first period, it was easy to see that the line felt more at ease than it did against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
A Tough Start For Lane Hutson
Canadiens’ sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson didn’t have the kind of start he would have liked to this series. After just 30 seconds of play, he found himself heading to the penalty box after he was unable to spot a puck that had taken a weird bounce and ended up having to trip Zach Benson.
Four minutes later, he lost his footing at the red line, allowing the same Benson to take off with the puck and create a three-on-one, which led to the first goal of the series. The winger fed Josh Doan on the doorstep of Jakub Dobes’ net, and it was an easy tap-in.
A little over nine minutes later, Hutson had a front row view of the Sabres’ second goal scored on the power play as he was part of the penalty killing unit that was beaten.
In the second period, as the Canadiens were trapped in their own zone, Hutson was caught on the ice for two consecutive shifts of over two minutes. As energetic as he is, even he has his limits, and he was lucky not to be called for holding at the end of his second long shift, as he was holding on to his man for dear life.
Still, Hutson finished the game with five shots on goal, more than anyone else on the team, and three blocked shots.
Can’t Forget About The Backcheck
St-Louis likes his team to play hard on the forecheck, but with an opponent as speedy as the Sabres are, you have to be careful. Get caught with too many players too deep, and they will make you pay. Pinch at the wrong time? They will make you pay as well.
Buffalo goes from defence to attack in a matter of seconds, and they won’t wait for you. St-Louis has often spoken about the need to play the game that’s in front of you, and that’s going to be even more important in this series. Unnecessary risks should be avoided when playing against a side that feeds on odd-man rush opportunities.
Dach Attack
With the Canadiens down 4-1 late in the second frame, Kirby Down came up clutch to give the Canadiens a bit of hope after Zach Bolduc put him through on a Tage Thompson turnover. He took the first shot, which Alex Lyon stopped, but, as he fell on the ice, Dach took his own rebound and backhanded it past the Sabres' goalie.
At a time when the Canadiens were struggling to create much of anything, the big forward really came through to allow the Habs to go back to the dressing room with a bit of optimism.
It set up Montreal for a good third period, which they dominated in shots 11-1, but they were unable to solve Lyon. The Sabres took a 2-1 series lead despite being outshot 28-16. After their Game 7 win over Tampa, though, the Canadiens can hardly complain about that. The two teams will be back at it on Friday at 7:00 PM for Game 2.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.