Canadiens’ Caufield Not Impressed With NHL 27 Alter Ego

The French say: Quand on se compare, on se console. Caufield’s likeness is so bad that it has become the one other players look at to convince themselves theirs isn’t too bad. It’s interesting to see that fans on social media weren’t the only ones to pick up on this; even the players feel so strongly that they’ve turned it into a way to chirp Caufield. One has to wonder if he’ll hear about it on the ice as well this season.