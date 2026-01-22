Canadiens’ Defence Corps Having Big Impact

Whichever way you look at it, Kent Hughes has assembled a fantastic blue line, and he has locked it up for years to come. Hutson is under contract until 2034, Dobson until 2033, and Guhle and Matheson until 2031. Carrier has another year on his contract, just like Struble. At the same time, Xhekaj will be an RFA this summer, meaning the GM has some room to manoeuvre if a prospect can unsettle members of the bottom pairing (Carrier would have been on the bottom pairing this season had it not been for Guhle’s injuries).