Canadiens Grab A Much-Needed Win By Finally Taming The Wild

He takes a shot from there that’s not necessarily his spot, but it’s where the game was asking him to go, based on where everybody else was on the ice. We had a lot of motion […], but you have to have balance inside that motion. Danault was at the net, guys changed spots a lot during that sequence, Suzi ended up on the right, and then Cole came and supported that, to keep us in balance. It doesn’t guarantee he’s going to get it, but when you’re playing balanced, the guy who has the puck has options.