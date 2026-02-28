Canadiens: Demidov Losing Ground In Calder Trophy Race

As Canadiens’ fans saw at the Bell Centre on Thursday night, New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer is an absolute force to be reckoned with on the ice. The rearguard is playing some amazing hockey and is dominant from the blueline, even though he’s only 18. Furthermore, he’s also been able to put up 41 points in 59 games, on pace for 57 points while averaging over 24 minutes of ice time. He’s been a key cog in the Isles’ success this season, and Patrick Roy is using him in all scenarios. Against the Habs, he played 23:47 at even strength, 1:32 on the power play, and 0:23 on the penalty kill.