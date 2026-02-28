Canadiens: One Last Chance For Revenge

After losing to the New York Islanders in overtime on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens will get one last chance for revenge against the Washington Capitals this season. Spencer Carbery’s men eliminated the Habs last spring and beat them twice already this season: 8-4 in the first duel in November with Jakub Dobes in net and 3-2 in January with Samuel Montembeault in net.
The Caps were in action at home on Friday night, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2, and will therefore be playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Habs. Washington is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, sitting in ninth place of the Eastern Conference with 69 points, two points behind the Boston Bruins. However, Boston has three games in hand because the Caps have already played 61 games, leaving them with very little room for error. They’re on a three-game winning streak and have a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.
As for the Canadiens, they were overtaken in the standings by both the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres in the last two days. Both teams have 74 points, one point ahead of the Habs, but the Sainte-Flanelle has a game in hand. With Thursday night’s loss, Montreal has a 6-2-2 record in its last 10 games and needs to start winning in regulation in a hurry. Every point given to the opponents in a tight playoff race matters.
Since Montembeault got the start on Thursday, and Martin St-Louis has already said that both goaltenders would get a game this week, Dobes will be in the net tonight. The Czech netminder has a 1-1-0 record against the visitors with a 3.71 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage. As for Montembeault, he’s 2-3-1 with a 3.63 GAA and a .891 SV.
Meanwhile, Charlie Lindgren will get the start against his former team since Logan Thompson was in the net on Friday. Lindgren has a 4-1-0 record against the Canadiens with a 2.83 GAA and a .889 SV. As for Thompson, he’s 2-0-1 against the Habs with a 2.58 GAA and a .900 SV.
Up front, it will be interesting to see whether St-Louis sticks with the same lineup or if Zachary Bolduc returns. Nick Suzuki is Montreal’s most productive forward against the Caps with 20 points in just 17 games, followed by Brendan Gallagher with 16 points in 32 games and Mike Matheson with 15 points in 29 games. It’s also worth noting that Cole Caufield has 14 points in just 13 games against Washington. As for Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson, they’ve been on fire since they were put on the same pairing. Hutson has a five-game point streak with six points over that span, while Dobson has a six-game point streak with nine points, including three goals.
The Canadiens will need to keep a close eye on Alexander Ovechkin, who is the Caps’ top point producer against the Tricolore with 74 points in 62 games. The Great Eight has not found the back of the net in his last seven games, and a meeting with Montreal might be just what the doctor ordered for the sharpshooter who has four points in two duels so far this season.
John Carlsson is Washington’s second most productive skater with 28 points in 46 games, followed by Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has 23 points in 27 games. The Quebecer has five points in three games since returning from an abdominal surgery that sidelined him for four months. Surprisingly, fourth-liner Ethan Frank has seven points in three duels with the Habs, including six points in the two games played so far this season.
The game is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on TVAS, CITY, SNE, and MNMT. Jake Brenk and Cody Beach, a former St. Louis Blues draft pick who never made the NHL as a player, are set to officiate, while Devin Berg and Travis Toomey will be the linemen.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.