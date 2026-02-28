Canadiens: One Last Chance For Revenge

Up front, it will be interesting to see whether St-Louis sticks with the same lineup or if Zachary Bolduc returns. Nick Suzuki is Montreal’s most productive forward against the Caps with 20 points in just 17 games, followed by Brendan Gallagher with 16 points in 32 games and Mike Matheson with 15 points in 29 games. It’s also worth noting that Cole Caufield has 14 points in just 13 games against Washington. As for Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson, they’ve been on fire since they were put on the same pairing. Hutson has a five-game point streak with six points over that span, while Dobson has a six-game point streak with nine points, including three goals.