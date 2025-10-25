Canadiens: Demidov’s Latest Deal Isn’t With The Canadiens, It’s With Ashton

Speaking to Research Ground earlier this week, Montreal Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov’s agent, Dan Milstein, talked about his client’s desire to bring a Stanley Cup back to town and also happened to mention that not a day goes by without the Russian sensation being offered a new sponsorship deal.

A few days later, Milstein shared an advert featuring the winger, who’s one of the top contenders for the Calder Trophy, telling Montrealers about a new sensation in the greater Montreal area, not Demidov himself, but an Ashton Restaurant.

What started as a simple snack bar in Quebec City in 1969 has now become a household name in Quebec and its surrounding areas. The banner now has 24 franchises across Quebec, but it’s the first time it's ventured near Montreal.

The new franchise isn’t actually based in Montreal, though; it’s in Mirabel on the north shore in the Premium Outlets Montreal Shopping Center. A smart move for Ashton, since that Center is busy all year round, especially in the run-up to Christmas. You can watch the advert below:

If you’re a poutine fan, you have to head to Mirabel to give Ashton a try. Personally, since I moved to Montreal in 2021, that’s one of the restaurants I’ve been missing. Of course, it’s hardly healthy eating, but you can burn that fat right off while shopping at the outlets.

Kudos to Demidov for signing up for the advert. Clearly, he meant it when he said he wanted to spend the summer in Montreal to get used to the city, the culture, and his new surroundings. He even speaks a bit of French in the advert, something that would usually win him new fans, if everyone in Quebec hadn’t already been won over by his performances on the ice.

