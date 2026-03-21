Canadiens: Desperate Islanders Should Be Quite A Challenge

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who Martin St-Louis will give the nod to. Jakub Dobes started the last two games, and while he lost against Detroit, he played another great game, finishing the night with a .926 SV. Whoever St-Louis picks will be taking on the Islanders for the first time since Dobes and Jacob Fowler have never faced the Long Island outfit. Fowler last played on Sunday, in a 4-3 loss against the Anaheim Ducks. Given how well Dobes has done this week and the fact that he finds a way to win more often than not, the Czech netminder could get a third game in a row.