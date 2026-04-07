Zharovsky Picked Canadiens’ Prospect Who Had The Most Promising Season

Last weekend, The Athletic released its list of which prospects had the most promising season for each team, and for the Montreal Canadiens, Arpon Basu chose the Habs’ first pick at the last draft, Alexander Zharovsky. Since Kent Hughes had traded both of his first-round picks at the last draft to acquire Noah Dobson, the young Russian ended up being Montreal’s first pick at 34th overall. The Tricolore had to move up to get him at 34, but the organization was pleased to do it, especially since they had the winger in their top 12 on their internal list.