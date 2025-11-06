Canadiens: Dobes Back In Net As He Should Be

When the Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, Jakub Dobes will be in the net. Even though Samuel Montembeault was the uncontested number one last season, both goaltenders will have played the same number of games this season.

This is not a problem, nor is it a controversy. While once upon a time having a number one and a number two goaltender was a must, nowadays, there are examples of a 1A and 1B pairing working just fine. Did anybody complain about the Boston Bruins when Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark split the workload 50-50? They didn’t because both netminders allowed the team to win.

Besides, when Jacob Fowler is ready to graduate to the NHL, one of the two may have to move, and the higher their value, the better for the team. Until that moment comes, though, it’s perfectly fine for the winning goaltender to get the net.

While the Canadiens had an atrocious first period on Tuesday night and Montembeault gave up three quick goals, he could hardly be blamed for them, and he bounced back admirably, stopping the next 30+ shots sent his way, only allowing another one as he was vulnerable after dropping his stick. It was a reassuring performance from the starter, indicating he has turned a corner. However, ultimately, the Canadiens still lost the game, which is why it’s perfectly logical for Dobes to get the net in New Jersey on Thursday.

Suppose he has another great game and plays a significant role in a Canadiens’ victory. In that case, he should also be on duty on Saturday night at the Bell Center against the Utah Mammoth, especially since they’ve been impressive this season. It’s also worth mentioning that Montembeault hasn’t had an excellent record against them, 1-0-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. In this super-competitive Eastern Conference, where no team has a winning percentage below .500, every win and every point counts.

