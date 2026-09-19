Canadiens’ Double Game Night

Yeah, they've got it all. They've got skill, speed, and some size, so I'm excited to see how they gel. Chris is such a smart player; he plays intelligently, knows where to go on the ice. I'm excited to see how they gel. […] I mean, I know where he’s going to be- at the net front. Something kind of tells me he’ll be there, so I know, but he’s pretty gifted at it [tipping pucks], and he works at it, and I’m excited to continue to work at it with him.