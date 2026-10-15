Canadiens Drop Two Points In Washington

After making way for Fowler in the last three games, Dobes probably hoped for a good night between the pipes, but it didn’t go that way. He gave up five goals on 24 shots, for a .792 save percentage and still looked tentative at times, almost as if he was surprised to have the puck and failed to freeze it. A goaltender’s job is not only to stop the shots, but also to inspire confidence in his team, something the Czech goaltender hasn’t done since the season opener in Toronto. Once again Thursday night, he overcommitted to one side at times or dropped to his knees too early. As things stand, he doesn’t look like the goaltender that took the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Final.