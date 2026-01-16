Canadiens Farm Team To Be Well Represented At AHL All-Star Game

Finally, Vincent has the Rocket atop the North Division with a 22-12-1-1 record, good for 46 points in 36 games, four points ahead of the Rochester Americans. This is quite a feat, given how many of his players have been called up by the Habs. He had to make do without Engstrom, Fowler, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, Jared Davidson, and Joshua Roy at times. The bench boss and his coaching staff have been praised by Martin St-Louis a few times for how ready the players he has called up are to perform in the NHL. Vincent has been an excellent hire for the organization. Last season, he got the Rocket to the Conference Final and will no doubt be aiming to top that this time around.