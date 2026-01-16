Canadiens Outworked And Outperformed By The Sabres

As for Fowler, his .846 save percentage is not what we are used to, but the loss cannot be placed on his shoulders, even if he would probably want back the goal he allowed. It was announced on Thursday that Fowler was voted to the AHL All-Star Game, and with the Olympic break looming, sending him back to Laval might not be a bad idea. As good as he’s been in the 10 games, he has played with the Habs, he would be best served by seeing more action. Montembeault has found his game again. Jakub Dobes isn't losing, even though his stats aren’t brilliant; perhaps the timing is right to send Fowler back to Laval to play a truckload of matches.