Canadiens’ Captain Playing For Olympic Gold

It’s a tough decision to play or not when a player is not physically at his best. There’s a balance to be struck between the impact they can have in their current form and the impact a healthier player would have. In the Women’s gold medal game, we saw Marie-Philip Poulin play through a knee injury, and she really wasn’t at her best. In overtime at three-on-three, she didn’t have her usual speed and pace, which made her a lot less effective out there.