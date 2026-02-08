Canadiens’ Demidov’s Break Wasn’t Very Long

With 25 games left in his rookie season, Demidov is leading the rookie scoring race with 46 points, a two-point lead over Anaheim Ducks’ Beckett Sennecke and a seven-point lead on New York Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer. While he’s definitely in the Calder Trophy conversation, Demidov is not the favourite right now; that title belongs to Schaefer, the 18-year-old who was picked first overall at the last draft. The two rookies will play one another for the first time on February 26, the Canadiens’ first post-Olympic break game.