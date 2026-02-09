Pair Of Canadiens Players Headed For Sunny Destinations

Dobson has played a pivotal role for the Canadiens since being acquired at the last draft. The former New York Islander has 38 points in 57 games so far, on pace for 55 points, while he finished last season with 39 points in 71 games. He also averages 22 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time, having played on the top pairing with Mike Matheson for most of the season and now being partnered with Lane Hutson. The rearguard also plays on the second power play unit, giving the Habs a booming shot from the blueline, and skates on the second penalty kill. The rest in the sun is definitely deserved.