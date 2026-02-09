Pair Of Canadiens Players Headed For Sunny Destinations

We reported last week that Montreal Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov was headed to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. Still, the youngster isn’t the only one who chose a sunny destination to start his Olympic break. Alexa Dobson, Noah Dobson’s wife, posted some pictures of the couple enjoying their “babymooning”. The couple, who were married last summer, recently announced that they are expecting their first child, a girl.
Dobson has played a pivotal role for the Canadiens since being acquired at the last draft. The former New York Islander has 38 points in 57 games so far, on pace for 55 points, while he finished last season with 39 points in 71 games. He also averages 22 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time, having played on the top pairing with Mike Matheson for most of the season and now being partnered with Lane Hutson. The rearguard also plays on the second power play unit, giving the Habs a booming shot from the blueline, and skates on the second penalty kill. The rest in the sun is definitely deserved.
As for Brendan Gallagher, his significant other, Emma Fortin, shared some pictures from the Caribbean. While the Canadiens’ alternate captain isn’t featured in any of the pictures, the fact that there’s one from a dark room with a giant screen showing the Super Bowl leaves little doubt as to his whereabouts.
After putting up 38 points in 82 games last season, his first complete season since 2018-19, the veteran winger currently has 19 points in 57 games, on pace for 27 points, a significant decrease. Still, he was heating up before the Olympics break, putting up four points in the last two games after being held off the scoresheet for eight consecutive matches.
His decrease in production and the fact that he appears to have lost some stamina have some advocating for the 14-season veteran to skip turns here and there when the Canadiens are fully healthy, but the organization loves his compete level. His performance was majestic in the last game before the break. The top line had an off game, but thanks to the line Gallagher forms with Josh Anderson and Phillip Danault, the Canadiens still went away with the two points.
The Edmonton, Alberta, native has played 891 games with the Sainte-Flanelle. If he plays the remaining 25 games this season and all 84 games next season, he will reach the 1,000-game landmark right when his contract expires.
Of course, that shouldn’t be a consideration when making lineup decisions, but it would be an absolute shame for Gallagher to suffer the same fate as Andrei Markov, who came up short with 990 games played. Perhaps, if it comes to that, he could be signed to a new contract that would be terminated once the milestone is reached, just like the Canadiens did with Tomas Plekanec. In five games, he will join Patrice Brisebois in 14th place for the most games played with the Habs.
The three points he registered in the last game before the game allowed him to overtake Bobby Smith in 26th place for the most points with the Canadiens, and Chris Chelios in 37th place for the most assists with the Habs, with 238. Earlier this season, he also overtook Mats Naslund in 14th place for the most goals scored with the Tricolore with 245 lamplighters.
Whichever way you look at it, Gallagher has always been an example of devotion to the team and has consistently given his all. The career numbers he has put together are nothing short of fantastic for a fifth-round pick who was the 147th selection overall in his draft year. He may not produce as much as he once did, but his leadership is still crucial for the Sainte-Flanelle.
