Canadiens' Fowler Blanks The Blues

It’s all about reading the play, and on paper, a power play gives you extra time to make those reads, even if the penalty killers turn up the pressure. Furthermore, you can’t score if you don’t shoot. After three power plays in two periods, the Habs only had two shots; that’s not enough. And with a player like Chris Kreider who has mastered the art of deflection, you have to give him the chance to do what he does best. He hasn't found the back of the net this season, and the Habs’ reluctance to shoot and tendency to pass over and over is a big factor.