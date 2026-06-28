Canadiens Go For Size On Day Two

Montreal then went for a couple of forwards at picks 189 and 190. The former was used to select Parker Trottier, the grandson of former NHL legend Bryan Trottier. While the youngster has great bloodlines, his game is not the same as his grandad’s. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the USNTDP product is a power forward who loves to finish his checks, works hard on the forecheck and is good at puck retrieval. All the little things Canadiens’ coach Martin St-Louis classifies as “not fun to do” but that must be done to win hockey games.