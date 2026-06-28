Canadiens Go For Size On Day Two

The Montreal Canadiens focused on physicality and size at this year's draft and loaded up on big bodies both on the blueline and up front.
If the first-round of the 2026 NHL Draft dragged on, things proceeded much faster on Saturday, as is customary; still, the seven rounds took over five hours to wrap up. As always, there was a lot of pick swapping, and the feel-good story of the day was the Pittsburgh Penguins picking Markus Ruck at 39th overall, allowing him to join his twin brother, Liam, who they had picked up on Friday. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings drafted Derek Roy’s son, Victor, two years after picking his brother Max.
Just like on Friday, the Montreal Canadiens made a trade to move up in the second round. They sent pick 61 and pick 125 to the Carolina Hurricanes and then selected Timofei Runtso. The 6-foot-2 and 186-pound right-shot defenseman was ranked 48th among North American skaters. Playing in the WHL with the Victoria Royals, he put 44 points in 68 games. The soon-to-be 19-year-old was ignored at last year's draft but became a fast riser on the Central Scouting list thanks to a breakthrough season with the Royals after joining from the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League, a tier two junior league.
At number 93, they picked Cooper Cleaves, yet another big right-shot defenseman out of Dartmouth College. The 6-foot-3 blueliner weighs in at 203 pounds and put up 10 points in 30 games. He projects as a depth defenseman and describes himself as a two-way defenseman. Last summer, he attended the Canadiens development camp. He also played with Emmett Croteau, a Canadiens’ goaltending prospect this season. Interestingly, he played with Martin St-Louis’ kids growing up and told the media he was very tight with them. He’ll be going back to college for his sophomore season.
With pick number 117, the Canadiens went for yet another defenseman, a left shot one who’s 6-foot and 174 pounds and in his first year of eligibility: Brayden Klimpke. He put up 46 points in 68 games with the Saskatoon Blades. Described as big and tough, he’s a two-way defenseman and was an alternate captain last season. He has some leadership qualities, and he’s described as a character guy with a high compete level.
Montreal then went for a couple of forwards at picks 189 and 190. The former was used to select Parker Trottier, the grandson of former NHL legend Bryan Trottier. While the youngster has great bloodlines, his game is not the same as his grandad’s. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the USNTDP product is a power forward who loves to finish his checks, works hard on the forecheck and is good at puck retrieval. All the little things Canadiens’ coach Martin St-Louis classifies as “not fun to do” but that must be done to win hockey games.
At 190, the Habs picked up Wesley Royston, also a winger but with an even bigger body at 6-foot-4 and 186 pounds. He only picked up 19 points in 59 games played, mostly with the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL. He has rare speed for a player of his size, and he loves laying big hits all over the ice.
The Canadiens had three picks in the seventh and last round: 221, 223, and 224, but they traded pick 223 to the Los Angeles Kings in return for the California side’s seventh-round pick in 2027. With pick number 221, Montreal selected Jean-Samuel Daigneault, a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound left-shot blueliner who specializes in hitting opponents hard and often. Finally, with pick 224, they opted for forward Tyler Deakos, a 6-foot-1, 174-pound right winger.
This year's draft for the Canadiens can be summed up in two words: size and aggression. As Kent Hughes said on Friday night, the team is no longer just looking to add talented pieces; they are also looking for pieces to address particular needs. Should the Habs fail to address their size issue via trade, this draft class should definitely help down the line.
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