Canadiens’ Hughes Confident He Can Make A Move And How The Stars Might Align For Marchenko

Now that the Russian winger has indicated he’s unlikely to sign a new deal with the Ohio outfit, Waddell may just be more receptive to the Canadiens’ offer. The question now becomes, though, what could have been included in that massive offer? It stands to reason that it would have included a highly rated prospect and even roster players. Perhaps an Alexander Zharovsky or even someone like Jacob Fowler? You have to give something to get something, and a player like Marchenko won’t come for cheap. The rights to Kirby Dach certainly won’t cut it.