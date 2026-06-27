Canadiens Move Up And Get A Big Winger In First Round

Much like last year, the decentralized draft dragged on; 16 minutes were spent on the first overall pick, which was announced by Justin Bieber, who Gary Bettman called iconic, which was an interesting choice of words to say the least. Unsurprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs picked Gavin McKenna, kicking off a rather tame draft with few surprises, as most of the trades had been announced before the draft. The big moves of the night were the New York Rangers acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev and signing him to a seven-year contract and the St. Louis Blues landing Mason McTavish for two first-round picks and JJ Peterka heading back to the Atlantic division.