Canadiens Move Up And Get A Big Winger In First Round

The Montreal Canadiens ended up moving a couple of spots in the first round of the NHL draft to select a hulking Russian forward: Gleb Pugachyov.
The draft felt different in town this season, probably because the Montreal Canadiens weren’t expected to pick until the 28th spot, and, unlike last year, there was no big Habs blockbuster trade leaked ahead of time. In fact, there were big trades in the run-up to the draft, but none of them involved the Canadiens. Brady Tkachuk, William Eklund, Bowen Byram, Valeri Nichushkin, and Jordan Kyrou all moved, but aside from two AHL deals, Kent Hughes remained quiet.
Much like last year, the decentralized draft dragged on; 16 minutes were spent on the first overall pick, which was announced by Justin Bieber, who Gary Bettman called iconic, which was an interesting choice of words to say the least. Unsurprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs picked Gavin McKenna, kicking off a rather tame draft with few surprises, as most of the trades had been announced before the draft. The big moves of the night were the New York Rangers acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev and signing him to a seven-year contract and the St. Louis Blues landing Mason McTavish for two first-round picks and JJ Peterka heading back to the Atlantic division.
The NHL also used the draft to announce the winner of the Jim Gregory Award as GM of the year, which the Minnesota Wild’s Bill Guerin won. Given that he gave Kirill Kaprisov a $17 million-per-year contract, that came as a surprise to me. While he did trade for Quinn Hughes, he paid quite a high price for him, especially if he cannot sign him long-term. Meanwhile, Habs GM Hughes finished 5th in voting with 20 points (four second-place votes and eight third-place votes).
Originally slotted to pick 28th overall, the Canadiens traded up, sending that pick and a third-round pick in 2027 to the Vegas Golden Knights to draft 26th overall. They used that pick to select Gleb Pugachyov, a right winger from Russia, making this the third straight draft in which Montreal went back to the Russian well with its first pick. Still, it wasn’t Nick Bobrov who was happiest about the pick, according to Hughes, but Martin Lapointe, a rugged player in his day.
Pugachyov is 6-foot-3 and weighs 198 pounds, according to the Central Scouting list. He played at three levels of Russian hockey last season: the MHL, the VHL, and the KHL. Putting up 24 points in 33 games in the MHL, five points in 15 games in the VHL and three points in 13 KHL games. Hughes describes his first pick as a robust player with good hockey sense and the potential to play up and down the lineup, comparing him to Tom Wilson, a player who tortured the Habs in the 2024-25 playoffs.
Given how the Canadiens fared in the playoffs for the last two seasons, it’s not shocking to see them go for size and physicality over pure skill. Hughes confessed the Canadiens had tried to move up several times, as they had Pugachyov much higher on their list:
We had him higher up than we were slotted to select, so we tried moving up several times during the course of the evening. We only managed to go up two spots, but at least we landed the player we were after.
The GM explained that Pugachyov played a mature game, but wouldn’t confirm a timetable for his arrival in North America, simply stating that he wishes to speak to his agent before discussing his contractual situation.
The draft will continue Saturday morning at 11:00 AM, and the Canadiens currently have seven picks across the six remaining rounds.
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