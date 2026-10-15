Canadiens: There’s Something About Hutson

In seven games this season, he has taken 16 shots on net. Projected on 84 games, that would give him 192 shots in the season. His highest total in a full season so far is 124. While he doesn’t have an incredibly hard shot, it can still find the net, as his last two games show. Kent Hughes's acquisition of Chris Kreider might explain why the youngster is taking more shots; Kreider is a net-front presence who has mastered the art of deflection. Even if Kreider doesn’t tip his shot, his mobility and ability to dance on the ice can surprise a goalie. His goal against Washington wasn’t a hard shot, but the way he set it up was remarkable.