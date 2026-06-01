Canadiens Have Big Question Marks On Defense, Starting With Xhekaj

The Montreal Canadiens will have to make some interesting decisions when it comes to their defense this offseason.
While the Montreal Canadiens’ defense was much better than last season, it is still plagued by a few big question marks. Kaiden Guhle playing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final despite being obviously injured was just the latest evidence that Martin St-Louis doesn’t really trust Arber Xhekaj. The fact that Lane Hutson played the entirety of the playoffs on his off-side is further proof that the Canadiens still need a right-shot defenseman, even if it’s only a depth one. There’s also the fact that neither Xhekaj nor Jayden Struble can establish themselves as regulars, which is also a concern.
Xhekaj is the only defenseman who needs a new contract for this upcoming season; he’s an RFA with arbitration rights. His qualifying offer stands at 1.3 million, and there’s no doubt that the Canadiens will qualify him. However, it’s far from certain that he will still be in Montreal when the next season starts.
While the gritty defenseman brings a physical element his teammates can't, St-Louis has shown time and again that he doesn’t really like that side of play, and that even if Xhekaj has adapted to the coach’s preferred style, the bench boss doesn’t really trust him. In his last game, number 72 spent less than two minutes on the ice. On a Stanley Cup-winning team, no defenseman spends so little time on the ice. It’s not sustainable for the other five defensemen to shoulder an increased workload because the coach essentially only trusts them.
If the coach isn’t going to use him, it may be tempting for Kent Hughes to use him in a deal to fill another organizational need. Despite not playing that much, there is little doubt that there would be interest in him on the market; his toughness would be attractive to many teams.
The Canadiens also need a right-shot defenseman. While Hutson has proven that he can play on his off-side if needed, that’s not putting him in the best position to succeed. It would make sense for the Habs to get another right-shot defenseman. Of course, they do have David Reinbacher in their system, but the fifth overall pick at the 2023 draft has been dealing with so many injuries that his development has been affected. Will he be ready to make the jump in the NHL this coming season? It remains to be seen.
While prospect Bryce Pickford has been dominant in the WHL this year, it doesn’t guarantee that his game could eventually translate to the NHL. We’ll get a better idea of what he can really do when he plays in the AHL in 2026-27.
There are also some question marks around Guhle. The defenseman has had a roller-coaster season, with just as many highs and lows. When he’s at his best, he’s a great part of the team, but consistency is an issue. Furthermore, he’s also often injured, and it’s hard to build a team around a piece that will only be there part-time. If the Canadiens do decide to hang on to the defensive defenseman, they have to plan for safe backup options. A seventh defenseman who won’t be a liability on the ice and will be able to shoulder the load when the Albertan is sidelined. Adam Engstrom is knocking on the door, but he doesn’t have the physicality Guhle has.
The Canadiens’ defense is far from a finished product, and it will be interesting to see how Hughes navigates the situation this offseason.
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