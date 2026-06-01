Canadiens Have Big Question Marks On Defense, Starting With Xhekaj

There are also some question marks around Guhle. The defenseman has had a roller-coaster season, with just as many highs and lows. When he’s at his best, he’s a great part of the team, but consistency is an issue. Furthermore, he’s also often injured, and it’s hard to build a team around a piece that will only be there part-time. If the Canadiens do decide to hang on to the defensive defenseman, they have to plan for safe backup options. A seventh defenseman who won’t be a liability on the ice and will be able to shoulder the load when the Albertan is sidelined. Adam Engstrom is knocking on the door, but he doesn’t have the physicality Guhle has.