Canadiens’ Defenseman Ranked Amongst Best NHL Players Of The 2025-26 Season

By signing an eight-year contract at an $8.850 million cap hit, he has proven just how committed he is to this team. He accepted a contract that is cheaper than Noah Dobson’s, and the matter was settled quite quickly. Of course, he didn’t have much leverage since he wouldn’t have been eligible for an offer sheet, but there’s no doubt that he could have held out for more money. That’s not what the 22-year-old is about; he’s about playing the game he loves and winning with the team that put faith in him and drafted him despite his small stature. The 62nd overall pick at the 2022 draft has been an absolute steal on the draft floor, and he still is at that cap hit.