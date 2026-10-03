Game 2: Canadiens vs. Penguins: Moving On Up

Last year, Montreal and Pittsburgh met in three games, all in December. The Habs won two of the duels, and their only loss came in the shootout in the final faceoff on December 21. Over the season, the Canadiens outscored the Penguins 11-5 and will no doubt be looking to improve on that. However, Pittsburgh has won seven of the last 10 games between the two teams, but that goes back to March 2023; the Habs have come a long way since then.