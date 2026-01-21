Canadiens’ Hutson Shines In Big Duel With Rival Hughes

I just think it’s his compete level. He didn’t like his game against Ottawa, but it wasn’t because of his compete level. Did he walk away with three assists in Ottawa? You know, made some big plays at key times. If you stick to the process of things versus results, you look to the stats sheet if you didn’t watch the game, you think, you know, Lane Hutson had three assists, he must have been great again. If you watched the game and know the player, you know he didn’t play to his standards. His compete level is always high. I don’t think he gets rattled by much. He’s honest with his performance, too. If you talk to him about specific games and stuff, he knows exactly [what you’re talking about]. To me, that’s why he’s doing such great things at such a young age and growing as a player: he leaves the rink knowing exactly how he played, and there’s a lot of truth behind it. It’s not looking at the scoresheet, “I’m good, I had three assists tonight.” That’s very encouraging to have players like that as a coach.