Canadiens: In The Crease

Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler did well in his only game so far, surrendering a single goal on 10 shots, and he looks like he belongs in the NHL. However, he may still end up in Laval since he doesn’t have to go through waivers to get there. Still, he’ll be with the Canadiens soon enough; he’s part of the future, while Montembeault is in the last year of his contract and won’t be getting an extension from the Canadiens.