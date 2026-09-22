Canadiens: In The Crease

The Montreal Canadiens took Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes to Trois-Rivières on Monday. Could that be their tandem when the season officially starts?
In Trois-Rivières, on Monday night, the Montreal Canadiens elected to use both Jakub Dobes and local hero Samuel Montembeault against the Ottawa Senators. If the Becancour native started last training camp as the Habs starter, he’s got a spot in the lineup this season after being cast aside late last year after a disastrous season. This is a new year, and on paper, everyone starts with a clean slate. Montembeault has to show he deserves to be in Montreal and force the Habs’ brass to keep him and send Jacob Fowler to Laval.
Starting the game against the Sens was great for the netminder’s confidence; he got a great dose of love from the local crowd when he was announced as the starter, and that didn’t go unnoticed:
It was really fun. I had family here as well. When they said my name as the starting goaltender, there was a lot of noise, and it’s fun to see that kind of support. I love being in Trois-Rivières. I always come back in the offseason with my whole family, so it’s great to get everyone’s support.
After a strong showing in Toronto on Saturday, Montembeault gave up a goal on the first shot of the game, and while some were quick to say that last year’s Montembeault was back, that’s a bit unfair. This wasn’t a long-range shot that makes it look like the netminder can’t stop a beach ball. We’re talking about a good play by the Sens, with a forward going behind the net and feeding it in front on the other side; Montembeault had no chance. It wasn't a wraparound he was late for.
In the end, he spent over 32 minutes in net, and he surrendered only one goal. In that sense, it’s hard to complain, although he faced only eight shots. Did he look like he was bursting with confidence? Not really; at times, he looked nervous in net, but it was still an honest performance.
Meanwhile, Dobes spent over 30 minutes in net, facing 12 shots and only allowing one goal. The Dylan Cozens shot that beat him came off a rebound after he made the first save, and there wasn’t much he could have done. If some thought the Czech netminder’s first game wasn’t all that great, he had a good one in Trois-Rivieres.
Much like he did in last year's playoffs, Dobes didn’t hesitate to leave his crease to play the puck and help his defensemen; he even got an assist on Cole Caufield’s game-tying goal in the third frame. The masked man had to make a few big saves, including two game-saving stops in OT. He stood tall on a two-on-one and also stopped a breakaway. One could argue he could have moved out of his net a bit to cut the angle, but he made the stop.
In the end, Dobes looked like a true number one: confident, inspiring his teammates with sound play and giving them peace of mind as they go all out attacking. When the Canadiens kick off their season in Toronto next week, Dobes should be the man between the pipes.
As for Montembeault, he may well be ridding the pine unless, of course, Kent Hughes finds him a new home. Looking across the league, one can wonder whether a team like the Winnipeg Jets might be tempted to acquire him, with star netminder Connor Hellebuyck suspended and not reporting to camp after requesting a trade. The Edmonton Oilers must also be wondering if they shouldn’t get an insurance policy after signing injury-prone Frederik Andersen to a one-year deal. The Dane is already injured and missing camp.
Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler did well in his only game so far, surrendering a single goal on 10 shots, and he looks like he belongs in the NHL. However, he may still end up in Laval since he doesn’t have to go through waivers to get there. Still, he’ll be with the Canadiens soon enough; he’s part of the future, while Montembeault is in the last year of his contract and won’t be getting an extension from the Canadiens.