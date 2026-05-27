Canadiens Make No Lineup Change But Must Make Big Adjustments

However, it’s time to make some changes. In the first-round, when it was time for Martin St-Louis to admit that he couldn’t win the matchup duel with Jon Cooper if he didn’t alter his lines, he made the changes. Now, the coach has to sell a simple concept to his players, and one that he has sold them before: they need to do the things that are not fun to do on the ice to win. That includes forgetting about the fancy plays that the Habs’ top talent can do; they don’t have to dazzle with their playmaking, they have to get pucks on net, and the goals will come.