Hutson Took The Blame For The Canadiens’ Overtime Loss

Just like on Saturday night, though, it was obvious that the Hurricanes planned on making Hutson’s night difficult with their relentless forecheck. On top of having to absorb the hits, the Illinois native had very little time to make plays in his own zone while bracing for impact. This is part of the reason why the Canadiens struggled even to exit their own zone at times, and when they did, they couldn’t get past the red line before losing the puck again.