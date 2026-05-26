Hutson Took The Blame For The Canadiens’ Overtime Loss

The Montreal Canadiens now find themselves down 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Lane Hutson took the blame.
After splitting the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final on the road, the Montreal Canadiens were hoping to get back to their winning ways at the Bell Centre, but the Carolina Hurricanes had other plans. For a second game in a row, the Canes dominated the game from start to finish, and while the Canadiens did push the game to overtime, it felt like Montreal was only delaying the inevitable.
Throughout the game, the Sainte-Flanelle committed 21 turnovers, including one in overtime through Lane Hutson. The sophomore defenseman didn’t shy away at the end of the game and took the blame for the loss when he was asked about Jakub Dobes’ performance:
Yeah, I mean, he was great all playoffs, so I’m not surprised. He battled so hard. It sucks that I just blew it for him, but it is what it is. […] It would be nice to be up 2-11, but we’re not, and it's because of me. It’s frustrating, but we just have to battle to the end.
While there’s no denying that Hutson did make the final turnover, the goal didn’t come straight after; the Canadiens had time to reset and defend as the Hurricanes set up the game-winning play. Hutson has always been his own harshest critic, and that’s not about to change.
However, his game cannot be summed up by the one single mistake; if the Habs didn’t have Hutson last night, they likely wouldn’t even have made it to overtime. Not just because he scored the game-tying goal and drew the penalty that allowed him to do so, but also because he blocked five shots and was once again all over the ice, skating for almost 29 minutes.
Just like on Saturday night, though, it was obvious that the Hurricanes planned on making Hutson’s night difficult with their relentless forecheck. On top of having to absorb the hits, the Illinois native had very little time to make plays in his own zone while bracing for impact. This is part of the reason why the Canadiens struggled even to exit their own zone at times, and when they did, they couldn’t get past the red line before losing the puck again.
Hutson has not been hit that often since he started his pro career. The 22-year-old is a smooth skater, and often, he manages to evade hits, but not in this series. At one stage, he was even hit by two Hurricanes at once.
If the Canadiens are to extend this series past the five-game mark, they will need to find an answer to the Canes’ suffocating brand of hockey. If they fail to do so, the Habs' great run could soon be over.
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