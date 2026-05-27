Canadiens Must Play With Urgency To Avoid Disaster

If the Canadiens are to come out on top in Game 4, they’ll have to find a way to overcome the Hurricanes' forecheck and be able to execute good zone exits. In Game 3, they struggled to even get to the red line, which cannot happen tonight. The Habs have got to make their reads faster and make the right decisions in a split second. Entering the zone in possession has been a challenge, so it’s time to put the puck in deep, in the right area and come in at speed to retrieve it. In Game 3, Josh Anderson surprised Frederik Andersen while playing the puck behind the net and dispossessed him. That’s what Montreal needs to do more often, not just on the goalie but on their defensemen as well.