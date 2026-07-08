Canadiens Make Top Three In NHL Power Rankings

Given how young the Canadiens are and the upward trajectory of their best players, it’s hardly surprising that the Habs brass feels content to bet on their continued progression. Besides, while the salary cap is forecast to rise in the foreseeable future, that growth won’t last forever, and sooner or later, teams throwing big contracts to free agents will run out of cap space. The Canadiens will be right there with both cap space and money to spend, since Hughes has managed to sign his core to team-friendly deals and has even found a way not to pay Kirby Dach $4 million, even if that was the qualifying offer he was due.