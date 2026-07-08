Friedman Praised Canadiens’ Front Office In Latest 32 Thoughts Episode

In 44 games this past season, he only landed 48 hits. Once upon a time, he was a very physical blueliner, landing 230 bodychecks in 66 games in 2021-22. Since then, though, that number has steadily declined: 162 hits in 74 games in 2022-23, 56 hits in 31 games in 2023-24, 97 hits in 63 games in 2024-25, and 48 this year, as previously mentioned. It should also be noted that he has played only 138 of a possible 246 games over the last three campaigns due to injuries. Considering the Canadiens already have a blueliner who’s injured more often than they would like in Kaiden Guhle, one can wonder just how wise a move it would be to go for the big Finn, right-shot or not.