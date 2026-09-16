Canadiens: More On The Newhook Contract

The message is clear, though: Newhook has passed his audition. When he joined the team after a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on the eve of the 2023 draft, he signed a four-year deal to show the organization what he could do. Like Kirby Dach, he has had injury issues over the years, missing 67 games over the first three years of his deal, but when he’s been in the lineup, he’s been reliable. In year one, he averaged 34 points in 55 games, 26 points in 82 games in year two, and 25 points in just 40 games last season. Playing with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov, he had the best season of his career and was on pace for 51 points projected over an 82-game season. Newhook has got speed and skill, and he can play anywhere in the lineup, which makes him a very useful player.