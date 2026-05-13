Canadiens’ Newhook Stays Hot Despite Loss

If some still thought Kent Hughes paid a high price to land Newhook in a deal with the Colorado Avalanche when he sent a first-round pick, a second-round pick and Gianni Fairbrother to Denver, they have quieted down lately. The winger still has another year on his contract, but if he can keep playing as he has all season (in the 42 games he played) and in these playoffs, he could end up being with the Canadiens for a long time.