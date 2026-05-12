Canadiens’ Dach Has Flipped The Script

After Game 2 of the Montreal Canadiens’ first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kirby Dach was the talk of the town, and not for the right reason. It was his icing that led to the defensive-zone faceoff on which the Bolts scored the game-winning goal in that second duel. Fans and media alike, including THN, were clamoring for him to be scratched in Game 3, but Martin St-Louis stuck to his guns and not only kept him in, but moved him to center. The message to Dach couldn’t be clearer: the coach had his back, and he was not going to give up on him.