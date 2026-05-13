Canadiens Fall 3-2 To Sabres As Bad Bounce Proves Key

It’s often said that hockey is a game of inches, and that certainly rang true tonight. Buffalo got a big break when Tage Thompson was able to score the equalizer by bouncing the puck off the Zamboni exit door before it bounced off Dobes and in. A couple of inches further up on the boards, and that puck doesn’t go to the net the way it did. When the coach was asked about that play and his team’s reaction to it, he said: