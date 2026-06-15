Canadiens Potential Draft Target: Xavier Villeneuve

If he slips and the Canadiens still have their pick, he would be a good gamble to make. Probably not to have him in the lineup one day, but to use him as a trade chip once he’s shown what he can do at the professional level. There are plenty of teams that lack a good offensive defenseman, and at the end of the day, the best player available should be taken at the draft, regardless of positional needs. Nobody wants another Jesperi Kotkaniemi incident. After spending the last season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, he’ll be heading to the NCAA to play with Hutson’s Alma Mater, Boston University. Needless to say, the team knows how to handle that kind of player. In two years with the Boston Terriers, Hutson had put up 97 points in 77 games. It’s also worth noting that he did manage to get the puck in the garbage can from the far end of the room when the Canadiens interviewed him at the combine, not that it should matter, but it shows he’s able to deal with high-pressure situations.