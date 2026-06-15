The Canadiens Won’t Have To Imitate The Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens may not have won the Stanley Cup this season, but the Carolina Hurricanes' success bodes well for Kent Hughes and co.
It’s almost a tradition in the NHL that when a team wins the Stanley Cup, other general managers take notes and try to emulate the latest champions’ recipe. That’s how the Tampa Bay Lightning decided to adapt a more robust style of play after being eliminated twice by the much tougher Florida Panthers two years in a row, for instance. Don’t expect the Montreal Canadiens to do that, though. When Kent Hughes was appointed as the Habs’ GM back in January 2022, he was quite clear: he had a plan, and he was going to stick to it.
The good news, however, is that the Canadiens won’t have to imitate the Canes; there are already many similarities between the two teams. Perhaps the most obvious one is that both teams are led by relatively young coaches who have been in their players’ shoes and were once hard-working, highly successful players. It allows them to be closer to their players and to call them out when the effort level isn’t there. They may not do it publicly, but they are comfortable enough to speak to their players and “tell them their truth,” as Martin St-Louis would say. Although Rod Brind’Amour did it very publicly after the first game of the Eastern Conference against the Habs, calling Jacob Slavin’s game the worst he had ever seen him play.
The second similarity between the two clubs is their sound financial structure. No team has ever won a Stanley Cup with a player earning over $10 million per season. The Panthers won twice with Sergei Bobrovsky, who had a $10M cap hit, but that’s as far as it went. Winning teams have enough money to go around. Their stars don’t break the bank with no regard to how the organization will be able to surround them with the right pieces to win. The Canes’ top earners are Sebastian Aho ($9.75 M) and Nikolaj Ehlers ($8.5 M). The two highest-paid players on the Vegas Golden Knights? Jack Eichel ($13.5 M) and Mitch Marner ($12 M).
In Montreal, Hughes has been very savvy in contract negotiations. He made a big splash with the Noah Dobson trade last season and managed to keep the former New York Islanders’ blueliner’s cap hit at $9.5 M, before managing to sign Lane Hutson to a very team-friendly $8.85 M per season. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky are all signed long-term with cap hits lower than $8 M per season. Mike Matheson ($6 M) and Kaiden Guhle ($5.55 M) also have very reasonable contracts, and as veteran contracts start to expire (Josh Anderson) or be moved (Brendan Gallagher), Hughes will have money to work with to add key pieces to his roster because he has talked his players into leaving money on the table for the greater good.
It will be interesting to see whether Hughes can sell the idea to Ivan Demidov this summer. It sure sounded like the Russian winger was receptive on dressing-room clear-out day when he said he had spoken to Hutson and they both agreed it was important to sign long-term, because Montreal is building a team with the potential to win multiple Cups in the years to come.
The third similarity between the Habs and the Canes is in the way they play. The coaches do not tolerate any passengers, and both want their players to fully commit to playing both sides of the puck. As soon as they lose the puck, the switch in their head goes from attack to defense in a matter of seconds, and they apply an intense forecheck. Of course, Carolina showed that it had mastered that style of play much better than the young Canadiens have, but it takes time, and that’s perfectly normal.
Finally, both teams succeeded in the playoffs because they showed real team effort. Neither first line stole the show; Aho and Andrei Svechnikov had 12 and 11 points, respectively, in 19 games. Suzuki and Caufield had 16 and 13 in the same number of games. In the playoffs, you need all 20 guys pulling together in the same direction; it doesn’t matter whose name is on the scoresheet. What matters are the names that get engraved on the Cup at the end of the playoffs, and on there, there’s no mention of the points they got or the salary they took home; it’s about one single team: a team’s triumph.
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