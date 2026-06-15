The Canadiens Won’t Have To Imitate The Hurricanes

The good news, however, is that the Canadiens won’t have to imitate the Canes; there are already many similarities between the two teams. Perhaps the most obvious one is that both teams are led by relatively young coaches who have been in their players’ shoes and were once hard-working, highly successful players. It allows them to be closer to their players and to call them out when the effort level isn’t there. They may not do it publicly, but they are comfortable enough to speak to their players and “tell them their truth,” as Martin St-Louis would say. Although Rod Brind’Amour did it very publicly after the first game of the Eastern Conference against the Habs, calling Jacob Slavin’s game the worst he had ever seen him play.