Canadiens’ Power Play Could Have Made The Difference

Still, there is some good news. Cole Caufield found the back of the net last night for a second game in a row on the power play, and he looks better by the minute out there. The sniper had five shots on Tuesday night, but he also had a total of 10 attempts on net. As for Lane Hutson, he now has 10 points in 11 playoff games and doesn’t seem affected at all by the increased intensity of postseason play.