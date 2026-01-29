Canadiens’ Power Play Is Powerless Without Hutson

On Tuesday night, as the seconds passed on the power, the four Canadiens’ forwards were passing the puck around, and for the 57 seconds they were in the attacking zone, they only produced a single shot. Why? Simply because Vegas is 10th in the league in penalty kill with an 81.1% success rate, and they are well structured. To make the most of a man-advantage against them, you need to make the move. Standing around passing the puck won’t open them up; you need Hutson’s dynamism, you need him walking the blueline, twisting, turning, and being his unpredictable self to fool the defensive unit. That’s how you open your forwards, and they can get scoring opportunities.