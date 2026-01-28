Dobes Wins One For The Canadiens

While it’s a fair point that there is the technology now to make those calls, one fact remains: if the play had gone the other way and the Knights had gone on to score, the Habs couldn’t have challenged the goal because of the offside they had committed over a minute earlier. As the coach pointed out, once the puck comes out of the zone, you can’t contest that offside anymore. He did concede that it would have been annoying if that scenario had come to be. My point remains, however, it would be fairer to put a time limit on the contestation.