Dobes Wins One For The Canadiens

After losing their last two games to divisional rivals, the Montreal Canadiens desperately needed a win on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights to stay ahead in the playoff race. However, the Knights are a tough opponent at the best of times, but coming off a 7-1 blowout loss to the Ottawa Senators, they went out of the gate even stronger.
Since Adin Hill was in the net for the seven-goal debacle, Vegas opted to give the game to Akira Schmid meanwhile, after two subpar performances from Samuel Montembeault, Jakub Dobes got the start for the home team and put on quite a show in the 3-2 win.
Martin St-Louis has been talking a lot about the small details of the game of late, things his men need to stop doing to give themselves a better chance of winning. One such details is to be defensively responsible. If one of the defensemen is pinching to support the attack, a forward must come back to cover his spot. More often than not, it doesn’t happen, and that’s what led to the first goal of the game.
Alex Carrier pinched to help keep the pressure in the offensive zone, and Oliver Kapanen just stayed there in the high slot, watching the play. When Pavel Doroyev came out of the corner with the puck, Lane Hutson moved towards the middle of the ice and tried to take away the passing lane, leaving Dobes to face a shot with no screen. The Russian’s shot was precise and beat the Czech netminder high on his glove side.
Given how many offensive defensemen are on the Canadiens’ roster, it’s high time the forwards realize that they have a role to play when a blueliner pinches.
I believe there is room in the game for the offside challenge, but the rule needs to be amended. In law, certain offences cannot be prosecuted after a specified period, as provided by the Statute of Limitations. It should be the same for the offside challenge.
In the second frame, Cole Caufield scored on a slap shot with 17:56 left in the period, but the goal was eventually waived off because a coach’s challenge showed the Canadiens were offside on their zone entry at 18:47, nearly a minute earlier. The illegal entry didn't affect the play, and the Canadiens didn’t gain any unfair advantage from it.
Amending the rule would lead to fewer contestations, speed up the game, and ultimately provide fairer results. The wording should be crystal clear, however, and the application shouldn’t be left to the referee’s discretion, as that would lead to more chaos.
In his post-game presser, Martin St-Louis was asked if perhaps it would make sense to have a time limit on the contestation, and he replied:
I think we have the technology now to put things where they should be; it was offside. I’m curious to know how many goals we are losing on offside compared to other teams. Perhaps someone can get back to me on that at the following presser to see if I’m right or not. It’s a shame; it would have been good to be able to separate ourselves and get another goal, but you know.
While it’s a fair point that there is the technology now to make those calls, one fact remains: if the play had gone the other way and the Knights had gone on to score, the Habs couldn’t have challenged the goal because of the offside they had committed over a minute earlier. As the coach pointed out, once the puck comes out of the zone, you can’t contest that offside anymore. He did concede that it would have been annoying if that scenario had come to be. My point remains, however, it would be fairer to put a time limit on the contestation.
The 24-year-old Czech goaltender was in top form tonight. While he has won most of his games this season, at times, it’s been an adventure to watch him play. His technique on most nights can be hit or miss, and he ends up making saves more spectacular than they should be, but on Tuesday night, he was in complete control. He wasn’t overcommitting when moving from side to side; he had great rebound control and puck tracking, and he played a very complete game.
Furthermore, with 32 saves on 34 shots, he ended his night with a .941 save percentage. Of those 32 saves, many should have been goals, and no one can argue that Dobes wasn’t his team’s best penalty killer tonight. On two occasions, the Knights managed to slice the Canadiens’ defence wide open with cross-zone passes to an open man on the doorstep, and Dobes stood tall on both opportunities. In the first instance, he actually made three stops, the initial save and two rebounds, bailing out his defence.
Asked if his men owed that win to their goalie, who was very combative in net, the coach said:
I don’t think you owe a performance like that to one player. We owe it to the team, and each player has a role and actions on the ice that influence the result. Dobes influenced the result tonight.
Dobes has not lost in regulation in his last seven starts. When asked if such a hot streak was something that could help him make decisions, the coach replied that it’s always part of the equation. When asked to elaborate, he said:
We make our decisions for the good of the team and the player, and everything is taken into account.
It will be interesting to see if Dobes gets a second start in a row on Thursday night; his performance against the Knights certainly warrants it. In the end, the Canadiens fully deserved to skate away with the two points tonight, and the coach must have let out a sigh of relief when Jake Evans scored the game-winning goal in overtime after the Habs were unable to take advantage of the power play they were given. Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault were the other two scorers for the Canadiens, meaning that the sniper has now scored in his last six games.
The Habs will be back at work in Brossard tomorrow morning at 11:30 as they’ll aim to get ready for their next big task: a rematch with the Colorado Avalanche, who beat them 7-2 at the end of November.
