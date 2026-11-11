Canadiens: Price Meets The Press

And he truly got to share it with everybody just over an hour later, standing on the Bell Center ceremonial carpet, being showered with applause; you could see it was hitting him right in the feels to have those fans, his fans, cheer for him one last time. There’s no guarantee that one day his number 31 will be in the rafters with Roy’s 33, but if it does, you know it will hit him differently. For now, though, he’s on the Ring of Honor, and former captain Shea Weber, a good friend of his, unveiled his number up there. Even if his number never ends up in the rafters, though, his plaque in the dressing room is what really matters; he’s now one of the faces the players can look up to and draw inspiration from. Interestingly, his plaque is right above the goaltenders’ stalls.