Canadiens Can’t Win On Price’s Big Night

As expected, Price received a roaring welcome from the crowd after a tribute video, and he had to wait quite some time before the crowd finally let him speak. By then, the man who was never rattled when he stood between the posts was on the verge of tears on the ceremonial carpet. True to himself, the former netminder gave a short but heartfelt speech with plenty of thanks to go around. When he turned to the Habs players and said, “To the boys, this is your time; enjoy it,” the crowd erupted in yet another cheer, and the goaltender gave a final thank you, this one in French, to the crowd who cheered him on the ice for years but still adore him off the ice.