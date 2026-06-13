Canadiens Prospect Could Be Great Trade Chip

However, Kent Hughes has always been clear that he wants to build a perennial contender, not just a team that will have a great shot at winning the Cup once and then be taken apart. The contracts he’s been able to sign his players to reflect that reality. Hughes is not just about the now; he’s about the long-term as well. There’s a balance he’ll have to strike between getting the pieces that will move the needle in the right direction for his team now and planning for the future as well. He won’t make trades that will leave his prospect cupboard bare, but he won’t overly stockpile either.