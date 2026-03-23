Canadiens Prospect Had An Injury Scare But Should Be Good To Go For Next Round

While Hage has taken much of the limelight this season, he won’t be the only Canadiens’ prospect to take part in the Frozen Four tournament. Sam Harris and goaltender Quentin Miller, who play with the Denver Pioneers, will take on goaltender Alexis Cournoyer and the Cornell Big Red on Friday night at 8:00 PM. A third Canadiens goalie prospect, Emmett Croteau, and the Dartmouth Big Green will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday at 5:00 PM. As for Logan Sawyer and the Providence Friars, they’ll take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday at 5:00 PM. Finally, Jack Smith and the Minnesota State Mavericks will play the Western Michigan Broncos at 2:30 PM on Friday.