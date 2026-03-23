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Canadiens Prospect Had An Injury Scare But Should Be Good To Go For Next Round

Karine Hains
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Michael Hage is not the only Montreal Canadiens prospect who's getting ready to play in the Frozen Four. Check out the list of seven prospects right here and find out against whom and when they'll play.

While the Michigan Wolverines won their Big 10 championship game 7-3 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage had an injury scare and went down the tunnel at one stage. However, he did come back later in the game to take a power play shift, and coach Brandon Naurato has said he’s expected to be ready for the first round of the Frozen Four Tournament.

After yesterday’s selection show, we now know that Hage and the Wolverines will be taking on the Bentley Falcons in the first round of the tournament. The game is set for Friday, March 27, at 5:30 PM. Should Michigan be victorious, it would take on the winner of the Penn State vs. Minnesota Duluth game in the final of the Albany Regional.

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While Hage has taken much of the limelight this season, he won’t be the only Canadiens’ prospect to take part in the Frozen Four tournament. Sam Harris and goaltender Quentin Miller, who play with the Denver Pioneers, will take on goaltender Alexis Cournoyer and the Cornell Big Red on Friday night at 8:00 PM. A third Canadiens goalie prospect, Emmett Croteau, and the Dartmouth Big Green will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday at 5:00 PM. As for Logan Sawyer and the Providence Friars, they’ll take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday at 5:00 PM. Finally, Jack Smith and the Minnesota State Mavericks will play the Western Michigan Broncos at 2:30 PM on Friday.

These are all single-elimination games, so a loss means the end of a season. Should the Wolverines lose to the Falcons on Friday, Hage would be free to sign his ELC contract with the Habs. However, Michigan is the top seed and is expected to go all the way to the final, but the game is played on the ice, not on paper.

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