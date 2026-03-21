Former Canadiens’ Scout Happy For Caufield

Over the years, Timmins has been responsible for a lot of picks, but Caufield’s selection will probably go down in history as being right up there with Carey Price’s as a franchise-altering move. After years of icing a side with an anemic attack that made it impossible for Price to win the Stanley Cup, Caufield’s knack for scoring is much appreciated in Montreal, and he instantly became a fan favourite, not just because of his ability to score goals but also because of his cheerful personality. While he works tirelessly on his craft, he’s always smiling and looking like he’s having a lot of fun on the ice, something that’s very important to build good team culture.