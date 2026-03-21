Former Canadiens’ Scout Happy For Caufield

Trevor Timmins is no longer with the Montreal Canadiens organization. Still, he did spend 19 years working for the team, first as a scout, then as the director of player development, and, by the time he left, as an assistant to the general manager. In a recent interview with TVA Sports’ Anthony Martineau, the man behind so many drafts for the Habs spoke about sniper Cole Caufield.
The now assistant director of amateur scouting with the Columbus Blue Jackets mentioned that he wasn’t all that surprised that Caufield was still available at number 15, even though his agent Pat Brisson, had told Marc Bergevin there was no point in taking him out to dinner at the NHL combine because he would be long gone by the time the Sainte-Flanelle took to the stage.
Recalling the meal he shared with Caufield and Bergevin at the 2019 combine, Timmins explained:
Usually, when you invite players to dinner at the combine, they are really reserved. They want to make a good impression. They walk the straight and narrow and are mindful of everything. They never order dessert! But I will never forget when Marc and I ate with Caufield in a steakhouse. We’re there, chilling and only Cole orders dessert, perhaps the biggest chocolate sundae in history! Perhaps bigger than he was! He’s such a positive person, so cheerful. He’s a wonderful person.
Timmins doesn’t want to take all the credit for drafting the sniper in 2019; he explains that it really was a group decision because of his clear identity. Asked if he was proud that one of his picks ended up scoring 40 goals, something that hadn’t been done in Montreal for 32 years, he replied that he’s happy for Caufield first and foremost because of how hard he worked to succeed. Timmins adds that 40 goals is fantastic, but that he could even reach 50, who knows.
Over the years, Timmins has been responsible for a lot of picks, but Caufield’s selection will probably go down in history as being right up there with Carey Price’s as a franchise-altering move. After years of icing a side with an anemic attack that made it impossible for Price to win the Stanley Cup, Caufield’s knack for scoring is much appreciated in Montreal, and he instantly became a fan favourite, not just because of his ability to score goals but also because of his cheerful personality. While he works tirelessly on his craft, he’s always smiling and looking like he’s having a lot of fun on the ice, something that’s very important to build good team culture.
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