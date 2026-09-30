Canadiens Rain On Leafs Parade

It was a full house in the press gallery at Scotiabank Arena to watch the Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was not only the season opener for both teams, but also Kirill Marchenko’s debut in Leafs colors and the start of rookie sensation Gavin McKenna’s NHL career. Toronto also hoped to remain unbeaten in home openers with captain Auston Matthews in the lineup (they were 10-0 since drafting him in 2016), while the Habs just hoped to ruin everybody’s party. Interestingly enough, it looked like Sergei Bobrovsky wanted to be the first to ruin a party; the superstitious netminder insisted on going on the ice first, stealing McKenna’s thunder on his rookie lap. Funnily enough, he did that after taking McKenna’s number 72.