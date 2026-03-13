Canadiens Rebuild Meant Big Improvement Up Front

Last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning led in goal scoring with 292 lamplighters; they were the only team to surpass the 290-goal mark. Granted, this year’s leaders, the Colorado Avalanche, are on course to score 311 goals, and the Edmonton Oilers are on course for 290. Even if the scoring is on the way up in the league, the Canadiens’ bounce from 17th place last season to 4th place this time around is nothing short of remarkable. It’s a direct consequence of the constant injection of talent in the last few years. The arrival of the Caufield, Slafkovsky, Hutson, and Demidov over the last five years is bearing fruit, and it will continue to do so for years to come as the group continues to improve and more young talent enters the lineup to replace declining veterans.