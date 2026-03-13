Could The Canadiens Head To The Playoffs With Two Rookie Goalies?

That productive offence is the reason why the Canadiens are where they are in the standings. Still, as the postseason approaches, games get tighter, goals scored go down, and offensive picnics are a thing of the past, which means that goaltending becomes that much more important. This is the reason why the Habs called up Jacob Fowler. Samuel Montembeault is dealing with serious issues in his game right now, and his confidence is shaken, just like the team’s confidence in him. As for Jakub Dobes, he generally finds a way to win, but often benefits from a lot of support from his teammates filling up the net at the other end. Still, right now, it appears that Fowler and Dobes are ahead of Montembeault in the hierarchy.