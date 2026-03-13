Could The Canadiens Head To The Playoffs With Two Rookie Goalies?

While the Montreal Canadiens have yet to book their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs, they look well on their way to qualifying, and barring a disaster of epic proportion, they should get their ticket to the spring dance, despite going through most of the season with questionable goaltending. This shows just how much this team has progressed offensively. The Canadiens have scored 236 goals so far this season, the fourth-highest offensive output in the league behind the offensive juggernauts the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and the surprising Buffalo Sabres. Montreal is third in goals-per-game average with 3.53, hot on the trail of the Avalanche (3.78) and the Oilers (3.55).
That productive offence is the reason why the Canadiens are where they are in the standings. Still, as the postseason approaches, games get tighter, goals scored go down, and offensive picnics are a thing of the past, which means that goaltending becomes that much more important. This is the reason why the Habs called up Jacob Fowler. Samuel Montembeault is dealing with serious issues in his game right now, and his confidence is shaken, just like the team’s confidence in him. As for Jakub Dobes, he generally finds a way to win, but often benefits from a lot of support from his teammates filling up the net at the other end. Still, right now, it appears that Fowler and Dobes are ahead of Montembeault in the hierarchy.
In 11 games this season, Fowler has a 5-4-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Meanwhile, Dobes is 21-6-4 with a 2.97 GAA and a .892 SV, and Montembeault is 10-8-4 with a 3.43 GAA and a .872 SV. As things stand, both the eye test and the stats test point to the Habs entering the playoffs with a tandem of rookie goaltenders.
Over the years, we’ve often heard that you need experience to win in the postseason. Still, despite being a 7-season veteran and 29-year-old, Montembeault has played only parts of three playoff games, leaving the third after being injured. That totals 152 minutes of playoff action; Dobes has played the same number of postseason games, for a total of 144 minutes. Of course, Fowler has yet to see any playoff action in the NHL, but he did play in the AHL postseason last year. He appeared in eight games or 387 minutes for the Laval Rocket, posting a 3-3-0 record, a 2.48 GAA, a .902 SV and a shutout.
Historically, the Canadiens have not fared too badly with a rookie goaltender in net. You don’t have to look any further than the 1986 Stanley Cup conquest to see that a rookie can do it. That year, Patrick Roy won both the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' MVP. League-wide, Cam Ward also led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup championship as a rookie in 2005-2006, and Matt Murray did it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16.
Hockey is increasingly becoming a young players’ game; why should it be any different with goaltenders? Talent and confidence will take you much further in the postseason than experience, especially if it’s not positive experience. Montembeault has struggled all year, and he looks lost in the crease right now. Unless he miraculously rebounds, the Canadiens will and should go full speed ahead with their two rookies. If the puck were to drop in the postseason today, they’d give Fowler the net, and Dobes would act as his backup. It’s a shame for Montembeault, but hockey is a results game, and you’re only as good as your last performance.
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